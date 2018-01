NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. fund investors pulled $3.1 billion from high-yield “junk” bonds during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, offering new warning signs about risk appetite despite global markets’ continuing triumph.

The withdrawals - from mutual funds and exchange-traded funds during the week ended Wednesday - mark the largest of any week since November, according to the research service. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Leslie Adler)