U.S. fund investors pull most cash since Feb from 'junk' bonds -Lipper

NEW YORK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Investors slammed U.S.-based high-yield "junk" bond funds with the largest withdrawals since February, pulling $4.9 billion during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday. The research service's data covers mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the week through Oct. 10. The following is a breakdown of the flows for the week, including mutual funds and ETFs: Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count ($blns) ($blns) All Equity Funds -2.615 -0.03 7,195.579 12,296 Domestic Equities -2.592 -0.05 5,146.757 8,719 Non-Domestic Equities -0.024 -0.00 2,048.821 3,577 All Taxable Bond Funds -5.993 -0.21 2,789.164 6,076 All Money Market Funds 20.753 0.76 2,760.004 1,037 All Municipal Bond Funds -0.848 -0.20 423.716 1,434 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by James Dalgleish)