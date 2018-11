NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Investors soured on corporate debt in the latest week, pulling $7.5 billion from U.S.-based taxable-bond funds during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday.

The withdrawals from taxable-bond mutual funds and exchange-traded funds during the week ended October 31 were the largest since February. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; editing by Diane Craft)