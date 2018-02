NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Investors cashed out of cash funds and stocked up on stocks in the latest week, ignoring a setback in markets and taking on more risk, Lipper data showed on Thursday.

Low-risk money-market funds recorded $26 billion in withdrawals during the week ended Jan. 31, while stock funds took in $16 billion in new money, according to Lipper. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Richard Chang)