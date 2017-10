NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. fund investors regained an appetite for risk in the most recent week, rushing into U.S. and emerging-market stocks, according to data on Thursday from Lipper.

Stock funds overall attracted $5.4 billion, while emerging markets pulled in $2.3 billion, the most cash since March, according to the research service. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Dan Grebler)