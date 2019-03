March 14 (Reuters) - Investors put money to work in the credit markets, with U.S.-based investment-grade corporate bond funds attracting more than $3.29 billion in the latest week, according to Refinitiv’s Lipper research service on Thursday.

It was the group’s seventh consecutive week of inflows, Lipper said, adding that U.S.-based taxable funds attracted $2.62 billion in the week ended Wednesday. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)