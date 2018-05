NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. fund investors streamed into stocks for a second straight week, betting that global equities only modestly positive for the year can dodge trade and economic-slowdown risks, according to Lipper data on Thursday.

Equity mutual funds and exchange-traded funds took in $3.7 billion during the seven-day stretch that ended May 23, while their taxable-bond counterparts attracted $3.1 billion, the research service said. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)