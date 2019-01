NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. fund investors pulled $18.7 billion from stocks in the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, putting more pressure on markets after record withdrawals in December.

Investors snatched $13.3 billion from bonds during the latest week, which ended Jan. 2, according to the research service. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by Leslie Adler)