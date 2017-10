NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Taxable bond funds attracted $4 billion during the latest week, marking a 13th straight week of inflows, Lipper data for U.S.-based funds showed on Thursday.

Stock funds posted $1 billion in outflows during the week ended Oct. 4, after withdrawals of $9.7 billion the week prior, the data showed. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by James Dalgleish)