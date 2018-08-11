FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 11, 2018 / 11:02 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Qatar's QIA raises stake in Credit Suisse to 5.21 pct - QNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Qatar Investment Authority has increased its stake in Swiss bank Credit Suisse to 5.21 percent, the Qatar state news agency QNA said on Saturday.

“Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) has become the largest investor in Switzerland’s Credit Suisse, after increasing its stake to 5.21 percednt,” the agency said, without providing further details.

QIA had reported a 5.07 percent passive stake in Credit Suisse Group AG as of Aug. 6, 2018, according to an SEC filing. (Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Mark Potter)

