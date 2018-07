INVESTORS BUY 24.99 PCT OF GLOBAL SWITCH FOR 2.1 BLN STG AHEAD OF IPO

July 3 (Reuters) - Global Switch Holdings Ltd:

* GLOBAL SWITCH HOLDINGS LTD - ASIAN INVESTOR CONSORTIUM ACQUIRES 24.99% STAKE IN GLOBAL IN PREPARATION FOR LISTING ON INTERNATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE

* GLOBAL SWITCH HOLDINGS LTD - INVESTMENT BY STRATEGIC IDC LIMITED

* GLOBAL SWITCH - THERE WILL BE NO CHANGE TO STRATEGIC DIRECTION, MANAGEMENT OR FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL POLICIES OF GLOBAL SWITCH AS A RESULT OF DEAL

* GLOBAL SWITCH -TRANSACTION FOR STAKE IN GLOBAL SWITCH VALUED AT £2.1 BILLION

* GLOBAL SWITCH HOLDINGS LTD - PAYMENT COMPRISES £1.8 BILLION FOR SHARES IN GLOBAL SWITCH AND A FURTHER AMOUNT OF £300 MILLION TO ALDERSGATE INVESTMENTS

* GLOBAL SWITCH - EXISTING INVESTORS, ALDERSGATE INVESTMENTS, ELEGANT JUBILEE, TO OWN 24.01% AND 51% OF CO RESPECTIVELY AND STRATEGIC IDC TO OWN 24.99%