France's InVivo names Pierre Lipatoff head of grain trading

PARIS, May 26 (Reuters) - French agricultural group InVivo has appointed Pierre Lipatoff as head of its grain trading unit, the company said on Tuesday.

Lipatoff, who has previously worked for U.S. agricultural commodity giant Cargill and most recently for French grain firm Groupe BZ, will take charge of the InVivo Trading unit on June 8, InVivo said in a statement.

He will also be in charge of Grains Overseas, a grain export venture created by InVivo last year with two other French cooperative groups, it said.