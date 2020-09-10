Private treatment facility is public actor in involuntary commitment case – 9th Circuit

Westlaw News
A private mental-health treatment facility was operating as a state actor when it extended a 72-hour emergency hold on a patient into 55 days of involuntary commitment, a federal appeals court held Wednesday.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived a civil rights lawsuit filed by Kenneth Rawson against Recovery Innovations Inc. (RII) and three employees at its Lakewood, Washington evaluation and treatment facility. Rawson is a veteran who was taken into protective custody in March 2015 after allegedly making comments to a bank teller about automatic weapons and mass murder.

