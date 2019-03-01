Cellnex chairman says Italy's Inwit is very interesting opportunity - paper

MILAN, March 1 (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms mast group Cellnex is interested in Italian rival Inwit though any deal would have to be friendly, Cellnex chairman Marco Patuano told Il Sole 24 Ore on Friday.

Patuano, who is Chief Executive of the Benetton family holding company Edizione, said Cellnex would have to have control of any such company.

Inwit is 60 percent owned by Telecom Italia.

The Cellnex 1.2 billion euro capital increase announced on Thursday was designed to give the company the resources to seize the numerous investment opportunities on the market, he said.

“We want to develop collaboration with groups that are already our clients, like France’s Bouygues Telecom (while) also buying tower portfolios,” he said. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)