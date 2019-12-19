TIM unit shareholders approve merger with Vodafone Italian towers unit

ROZZANO, Italy, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Telecom Italia’s (TIM) mast unit INWIT approved a planned merger with Vodafone’s Italian mobile tower company at an extraordinary meeting on Thursday, INWIT’s chairman Piergiorgio Peluso said.

The 10 billion euro merger deal is awaiting European Union antitrust approval and is expected to wrap up in the first few months of 2020.

After the merger, TIM and Vodafone will have 37.5% each of the new bigger INWIT. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)