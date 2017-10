Sept 12 (Reuters) - Agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd said on Tuesday it would buy a 70 percent stake in IOI Loders Croklaan from Malaysian palm oil producer IOI Corp Berhad for $946 million.

IOI Loders’ portfolio includes palm and tropical oil-derived products.

The deal is expected to close in the next 12 months and IOI Loders will retain its brand and operate as part of Bunge’s food & ingredients business, Bunge said. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)