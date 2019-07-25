ION’s loan backing Acuris on hold after investor push back

NEW YORK, July 25 (LPC) - A leveraged loan financing Irish software firm ION Group’s acquisition of financial media and data firm Acuris remains on hold after investors opposed the company’s latest attempt to raise a syndicated loan this year, sources said.

ION Group agreed to buy a majority stake in Acuris from BC Partners in March for £1.35bn (US$1.69bn), and tried to raise roughly US$1bn-US$1.1bn in debt financing via house bank UBS and Morgan Stanley.

Investors opposed some terms of the transaction due to ION Group’s high leverage, which has climbed in the last 12 months after several acquisitions. ION Group also refused to sweeten the deal, sources said.

“There was a deal on the table,” said one portfolio manager at a US firm. “But, they (ION Group) weren’t willing to change the terms, and if they do come back to the market it’s going to be painful.”

Investors were also concerned about the aggressive documentation attached to the loan as well as ION Group’s adjusted leverage of 9.5 times for the 12 months ended in September 2018, as calculated by Moody’s Investors Service.

“The documents were dreadful, I wouldn’t give them (ION Group) that much flexibility,” a second senior investor said.

Ebitda adjustments also proved an issue due to large add-backs - proposed cost-saving measures that are used to reduce a borrower’s overall leverage levels.

Investors are seeking a higher spread for the Acuris loan and are pushing for more lender protections, sources said. UBS is expected to assess a potential window to syndicate the debt again for the software firm, sources added.

UBS and Morgan Stanley declined to comment, while ION Group was not immediately available for comment.

THIRD TAKE

ION Group’s attempt to raise a leveraged loan for the Acuris buy is the third time the company has tried to syndicate a loan this year.

The firm, founded by businessman and former bond trader Andrea Pignataro, attempted to raise a €310m (US$345.4m) leveraged loan in March for one of its software units Openlink, to fund the acquisition of cloud-based firms Reval and Aspect. That deal, also underwritten by UBS, was withdrawn in April when it was rolled into a bigger financing.

ION Group created a subsidiary, ION Corporates, to combine its software businesses OpenLink, Allegro, TriplePoint and Wall Street Systems and approached the market in April for a roughly US$2.2bn loan, which was also run by UBS.

Investors pushed back on the deal terms. The transaction was reduced to approximately US$1.96bn and ION abandoned plans to take a US$250m dividend and made other changes to the spread and documentation. By May, the deal had not gathered sufficient investor support and was withdrawn, with no plans to re-launch the deal, sources said.

“When you’re not getting a whole lot of traction, and not willing to bend, you’re in between a rock and a hard place,” said a third investment manager.

One of the company’s units, banking software firm Wall Street Systems, then raised US$450m in first-lien term loan debt in May in another deal arranged by UBS, according to Refinitiv LPC data.

ION Group’s loan financing for Acuris is expected to return to the market, but investors are keen to see some debt reduction first.

“(ION) is going to have to come back to the market. But I’d like to see them pay off some debt once in a while,” the first portfolio manager said.

One option could be to approach direct lenders, which are proving more receptive to challenging credits, as seen in recent European buyouts of Spanish frozen fish producer Iberconsa and German chemicals group Evonik’s methacrylates plastics unit, Madrid. (Reporting by Aaron Weinman. Editing by Tessa Walsh)