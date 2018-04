April 9 (Reuters) - Ionis Pharmaceuticals said on Monday it signed a licensing deal for its fatty liver disease treatment with AstraZeneca Plc that could land the company up to $300 million in milestone payments and royalties.

AstraZeneca will pay Ionis a $30 million license fee based on a certain milestone in development. (Reporting by Mrinalini Krothapalli; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)