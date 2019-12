Dec 9 (Reuters) - Australia’s banking regulator said on Monday it would allow wealth manager IOOF Holdings to hold controlling stakes in superannuation licenses currently owned by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority approved applications by IOOF and one of its units to hold controlling stakes in OnePath and Oasis Fund Management. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)