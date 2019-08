Aug 26 (Reuters) - Australian wealth manager IOOF Holdings Ltd said on Monday that annual profit fell about 68%, hurt by remediation costs.

Net profit came in at A$28.6 million ($19.32 million) for the year ended June 30, compared with a profit of A$88.3 million a year ago, the company said.

IOOF declared a final dividend of 12 cents per share and a special dividend of 7 cents per share.