Iowa OKs referrals to lawyers assistance program from disciplinary board, citing higher stress

The Iowa Supreme Court has paved the way for its attorney disciplinary board to make informal referrals to the state’s lawyer assistance program, citing elevated stress on attorneys and judges amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The court’s Thursday order authorizes the assistant director for attorney discipline to share with the Iowa Lawyers Assistance Program information deemed confidential under a court rule, as part of the referral. The goal is to “better facilitate referrals to this program and enhance its efficacy,” the court said.

