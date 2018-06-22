UPDATE 1-BNSF Railway train carrying crude derails in Iowa

(Adds details, comments from BNSF)

June 22 (Reuters) - A freight train carrying crude oil derailed early Friday morning south of Doon, in northwest Iowa along the Rock River, a BNSF Railway Co. spokesman said.

About 31 railcars derailed at 4:30 am local time. No injuries were reported, said Andy Williams, a BNSF spokesman.

“BNSF and local authorities are on site coordinating the response and preparing to contain any product that may have been released,” Williams added.

The quantity of the crude leaked and the cause of the derailment are not yet clear, according to a local media report. Local authorities ordered a partial evacuation of residents a half mile from the derailment site.

“We’ve got some stuff out on the water now to soak it up, but the whole area is blocked off,” the report said, citing Lyon County Sheriff Stewart VanderStoep.