September 25, 2018 / 9:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

3D printing startups at trial allege each stole trade secrets

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Two Massachusetts 3D metal-printing startups on Tuesday accused each other of stealing trade secrets in order to dominate the nascent market for desktop-sized printers that can make metal objects at the outset of a trial in Boston.

Lawyers for Desktop Metal Inc, a startup valued at more than $1 billion, and its rival Markforged Inc told a federal jury in their opening statements that the case centered on efforts by the firms’ respective founders to beat each other to market.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xDKDoF

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
