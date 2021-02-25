Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Westlaw News

7th Circuit urged to revive 'patent minefield' suit over AbbVie's Humira

By Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Purchasers of AbbVie Inc’s arthritis drug Humira on Thursday urged a federal appeals court to revive their antitrust lawsuit accusing the company of shielding the drug behind a “minefield” of meritless patents.

Thomas Sobol of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro represented the purchasers, which include employee benefit funds and the city of Baltimore, before a panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals composed of Circuit Judges Frank Easterbrook, Diane Wood and Thomas Kirsch.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2NEtZjW

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up