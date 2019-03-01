AbbVie becomes last defendant to settle in landmark reverse payment case

AbbVie Inc has reached a settlement with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission over claims that Solvay Pharmaceuticals Inc, which AbbVie bought in 2010, violated federal antitrust law by paying generic drugmakers to delay launching cheaper versions of its testosterone replacement drug AndroGel.

Under the terms of the agreement, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, AbbVie has agreed not to enter into future reverse payment deals.

