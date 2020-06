The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday revived furniture maker Herman Miller Inc’s trade dress claims against seller Blumenthal Distributing over its Aeron office chairs.

The decision overturns a jury’s finding that the chair’s design was “functional” and not legally protected. Trade dress is the characteristic appearance of a product, which can be protected as intellectual property.

