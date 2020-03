International Business Machines Corp has sued online short-term home rental company Airbnb Inc, accusing it of infringing four of its patents on various computing technologies.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware on Wednesday, seeks an injunction barring Airbnb from infringing the patents and an award of treble damages for past infringement.

