October 22, 2018 / 11:57 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Alibaba wins order blocking cryptocurrency firm from using similar name

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd has won a U.S. court order barring Dubai-based cryptocurrency firm Alibabacoin Foundation from using the Alibaba name.

U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken in Manhattan federal court on Monday issued a preliminary injunction against Alibabacoin, rejecting its argument that he lacked jurisdiction. He said Alibaba had produced evidence that at least one Alibabacoin investor was a New York resident.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2S8dOJ7

