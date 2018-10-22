Alibaba wins order blocking cryptocurrency firm from using similar name

Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd has won a U.S. court order barring Dubai-based cryptocurrency firm Alibabacoin Foundation from using the Alibaba name.

U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken in Manhattan federal court on Monday issued a preliminary injunction against Alibabacoin, rejecting its argument that he lacked jurisdiction. He said Alibaba had produced evidence that at least one Alibabacoin investor was a New York resident.

