Westlaw News

IN BRIEF: Apotex loses bid to overturn loss in generic Alimta case

By Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

The Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Monday refused to overturn a ruling blocking Apotex Inc from selling a generic version of Eli Lilly & Co’s cancer drug Alimta until a Lilly patent expires in 2022.

Apotex, which is represented by William Rakoczy of Rakoczy Molino Mazzochi Siwik, and Eli Lilly, which is represented by Adam Perlman of Latham & Watkins, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

