Amgen loses bid to revive patents for cholesterol drug Repatha

A federal appeals court has rejected a bid by Amgen Inc to revive patents on its cholesterol drug Repatha after they were ruled invalid by a district court, a victory for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA, which sell a rival drug.

A unanimous panel of the Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals found Thurday that the patents, which describe certain antibodies in terms of their function but not their molecular structure, did not enable a person of ordinary skill to put the invention into practice.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3panXnJ