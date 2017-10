A federal jury has awarded Amgen Inc $70 million after finding that Hospira’s production of a biosimilar version infringed Amgen’s patent covering its anemia drug Epogen.

The verdict by a federal jury in Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday came in what Amgen has said was one of the first patent lawsuits to be filed in the wake of the 2010 Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xsrg2V