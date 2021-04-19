AMS wins $86 million from Renesas in new trade secret verdict

A jury in East Texas federal court has awarded AMS Sensors USA Inc nearly $86 million for Renesas Electronics America Inc’s misuse of its trade secret and breach of a confidentiality agreement, in a 12-year-long dispute between the parties.

The Friday jury verdict almost matches a nearly $89 million verdict from 2015 that U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant narrowed in 2016 and the Federal Circuit vacated and remanded in 2018.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3ehtfus