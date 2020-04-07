Patent board vacates decision invalidating Anova hearing aid patent

A federal appeals court has ordered the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board to explain why it concluded that an Anova Hearing Labs Inc patent on a hearing aid design was obvious, vacating the board’s decision that largely invalidated the patent.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled Tuesday that the PTAB had not explained why a person of ordinary skill would have been motivated to combine certain earlier prior art. The court said it could not decide the issue itself without more information about the board’s reasoning.

