Westlaw News
February 18, 2020 / 2:10 PM / a few seconds ago

1st Circuit revives antitrust case against Sanofi over diabetes drug Lantus

Jan Wolfe

A U.S. appeals court has revived a class action lawsuit alleging Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC improperly delayed generic versions of its diabetes treatment Lantus from entering the market by misleading the U.S. Food and Drug Administration about its patent rights.

Reversing a lower court judge, the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit on Thursday said a putative class of direct purchasers had plausibly alleged Sanofi violated antitrust law by improperly submitting a patent for inclusion in an important FDA database.

