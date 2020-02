A U.S. appeals court on Friday revived a lawsuit by Walgreen Co and Kroger Co accusing Johnson & Johnson of unlawfully restricting access to lower-cost “biosimilar” versions of its drug Remicade.

Reversing a lower court, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said contracts Walgreens and Kroger entered into with drug wholesalers gave the pharmacies the right to sue J&J for antitrust violations.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/37MZ3C9