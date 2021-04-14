4th Circuit revives antitrust claims against Actelion over Tracleer pricing

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday revived a proposed class action against Janssen’s Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd accusing the company of extending its patent monopoly on its pulmonary artery hypertension drug Tracleer past the patent’s expiration date.

A three-judge 4th Circuit panel found that claims brought by the City of Baltimore and the Government Employees Health Association, a healthcare provider for federal workers, shouldn’t have been found to be time-barred by U.S. District Judge George Russell in Baltimore.

“At Janssen, we cooperate with generic manufacturers so they have access to our medicines at reasonable, market-based prices,” Janssen spokeswoman Natalia Salomao said. “Following today’s decision, we intend to defend our position in court.”

GEHA spokeswoman Lisa Ketteler said the association doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

The City of Baltimore and the plaintiffs’ attorney Sharon Robertson of Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did Actelion’s attorneys Katherine Forrest – a former Manhattan federal judge – and Damaris Hernandez of Cravath, Swaine & Moore and Gregory Lawrence of Lawrence Law.

Tracleer is the only oral treatment for pulmonary artery hypertension, and Actelion made billions of dollars in profits from selling it.

According to the complaint, Actelion from 2009 to 2012 rejected repeated requests by four generic drugmakers to buy samples of Tracleer, which they needed to make generic versions of the drug after its patent expired in November 2015. Actelion sued the drugmakers in 2012, seeking a declaration that its refusals didn’t violate antitrust law. The parties settled in 2014.

Baltimore and GEHA sued Actelion in 2018, alleging that they and others paid inflated prices for Tracleer after the patent expired. Cheaper generic versions of the drug would have been available in 2015 without Actelion’s anticompetitive conduct, the complaint said, alleging Actelion violated various state and federal antitrust laws.

Actelion moved to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing among other things that the claims were time-barred and that it failed to point out a plausible anticompetitive scheme.

Russell agreed in 2019 that the claims were time-barred by a four-year statute of limitations. Actelion’s “last overt anticompetitive act” was the consummation of the settlements in February 2014, Russell said, and Baltimore and GEHA didn’t sue until November 2018.

Baltimore and GEHA appealed, arguing their claims didn’t start accruing until the effects of Actelion’s anticompetitive scheme were felt.

In Tuesday’s opinion, Circuit Judge Paul Niemeyer, joined by Judges James Wynn and Henry Floyd, said that Actelion’s relevant conduct began in November 2015, when it allegedly started charging inflated prices after its monopoly power should have ended.

“Accordingly, it was also only then – in November 2015 – that the plaintiffs could have been injured,” Niemeyer said. “Because the plaintiffs were not injured in 2014, they had no cause of action in 2014, and thus limitations could not have begun to run in 2014.”

The statute of limitations also reset after each alleged anticompetitive sale of Tracleer, Niemeyer said.

The case is Mayor and City Council of Baltimore v. Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd., U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit, No. 19-2233.

For Baltimore and GEHA: Sharon Robertson of Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll

For Actelion: Katherine Forrest and Damaris Hernandez of Cravath, Swaine & Moore; Gregory Lawrence of Lawrence Law