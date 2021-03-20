AbbVie requests Supreme Court review of 'sham' patent litigation ruling

AbbVie Inc. has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a federal appeals court ruling that it and partner Besins Healthcare Inc. violated antitrust law by filing a “sham” patent complaint to delay a generic version of its blockbuster testosterone replacement drug AndroGel.

In a petition for certiorari filed on Thursday, Seth P. Waxman of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr argued on behalf of the North Chicago, Illinois-based pharmaceutical company that the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals wrongly decided that the complaint was a sham without showing it had acted in bad faith.