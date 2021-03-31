IBM accused of stealing server OS source code, breaking antitrust law

Xinuos Inc sued International Business Machines Corp in Virgin Islands federal court on Wednesday, alleging IBM stole source code related to its server operating system software and used it to improve its competing product and corner the market.

In addition to its copyright infringement claim about the source code, Xinuos says IBM violated antitrust law by conspiring with former competitor Red Hat Corp to divide the market among themselves, and then acquired Red Hat to “solidify and make permanent their scheme.”

