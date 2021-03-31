IN BRIEF: BGI, Illumina antitrust dispute paused for patent case

A federal judge in San Francisco has granted a request from genetic biotech company Illumina Inc to stay antitrust claims brought by rival BGI Americas Corp and its subsidiaries until the court decides Illumina’s related patent claims against BGI.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick said Tuesday that deciding Illumina’s infringement claims was likely to narrow or resolve BGI’s antitrust claims, which are based on Illumina’s use of its patents.

