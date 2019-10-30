'Virtual iPhone' firm fights back in Apple copyright case

A Florida software company facing copyright infringement claims brought by Apple Inc fired back on Wednesday, saying the iPhone maker’s lawsuit was an attempt to take control over how security researchers identify vulnerabilities.

Corellium LLC, a company that makes “virtual iPhones” to test for cybersecurity flaws, filed an answer and counterclaims in U.S. District Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida to a copyright infringement case filed by Apple on Aug. 15.

