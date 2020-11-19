IN BRIEF: Judge offers mixed ruling in class action over Apple’s iCloud storage

U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California has narrowed a proposed class action against Apple Inc. by subscribers to the company’s iCloud paid storage plans, but allowed them to proceed with claims for an injunction and damages for breach of contract.

Koh on Tuesday dismissed the plaintiffs’ false-advertising and unfair competition claims under California law, agreeing with Apple that those counts duplicated the breach of contract claims.

