Apple loses bid to overturn university's $234 mln patent verdict

A U.S. judge has rejected Apple Inc's bid to overturn a jury's $234 million award to the University of Wisconsin-Madison's patent licensing arm for incorporating its microchip technology into some of its iPhones and iPads without permission.

U.S. District Judge William Conley in Madison, Wisconsin, on Tuesday also denied the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation's motion to revisit his finding that Apple had not willfully infringed its patent, eliminating a chance to triple the damages.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2r3q9Ep