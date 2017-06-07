FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Apple loses bid to overturn university's $234 mln patent verdict
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 7, 2017 / 9:05 PM / 2 months ago

Apple loses bid to overturn university's $234 mln patent verdict

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A U.S. judge has rejected Apple Inc's bid to overturn a jury's $234 million award to the University of Wisconsin-Madison's patent licensing arm for incorporating its microchip technology into some of its iPhones and iPads without permission.

U.S. District Judge William Conley in Madison, Wisconsin, on Tuesday also denied the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation's motion to revisit his finding that Apple had not willfully infringed its patent, eliminating a chance to triple the damages.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2r3q9Ep

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.