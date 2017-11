A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld the dismissal of a patent infringement case brought against Apple Inc by the patent licensing company Rembrandt IP Management.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a lower court ruling that Apple’s iPhone and iPad do not infringe a patent owned by Rembrandt on a method for secure booting and recovery in an electronic device.

