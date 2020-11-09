Apple prevails in 'judge-shopping' fight against Uniloc

A federal appeals court has ordered a patent lawsuit filed against Apple Inc by patent holding company Uniloc transferred from the west Texas to California, after Apple argued that Uniloc engaged in brazen “judge-shopping.”

Chief Judge Sharon Prost of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, joined by Circuit Judge Todd Hughes in a 2-1 opinion, found that U.S. District Judge Alan Albright in Waco abused his discretion in declining to transfer the case to the Northern District of California.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2JVYa45