Circuit upholds Arista's patent challenges against Cisco

Arista Networks Inc can challenge two Cisco Systems Inc patents on network technology through inter partes review (IPR) even though the patents were originally issued to Arista’s co-founder, a federal appeals court has ruled.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Friday rejected an argument by Cisco that two IPR petitions by Arista challenging its patents were barred by the doctrine of assignor estoppel, which states that inventors cannot challenge the validity of their own patents after assigning them to another party.

