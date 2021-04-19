IN BRIEF: AstraZeneca sues Zydus over proposed generic lung cancer drug

AstraZeneca AB told a Delaware federal court that the U.S. affiliates of India-based generic drugmaker Zydus Cadila’s proposed generic version of its Tagrisso lung cancer drug infringes one of its patents, in a complaint filed Friday and docketed Monday.

Tagrisso, whose active ingredient is osimertinib, is used to treat certain types of non-small-cell lung cancer in adults. The U.S. Food and Drug administration approved the blockbuster drug to treat early-stage lung cancer in December.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/32AgPrT