AMD subsidiary wins reinstatement of computer graphics patents

A federal appeals court on Thursday revived three computer graphic patents held by a subsidiary of semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices Inc that had been largely struck down by a U.S. patent appeals board, finding that the board had wrongly concluded the patents were obvious in light of prior art.

Circuit Judge Pauline Newman, writing for a unanimous three-judge panel, said that the inventors behind the patents, which are assigned to AMD subsidiary ATI Technologies ULC, had conceived of their inventions before the prior art.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2UbPfdS