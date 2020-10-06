IN BRIEF: Brooklyn designer sues Banana Republic over distinctive ampersand

A Brooklyn, New York-based design firm has sued clothing retailer Banana Republic, accusing the Gap Inc unit of using a stylized ampersand the firm designed in online ads without a commercial license.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in Manhattan, Moshik Nadav Typography LLC sought damages for unjust enrichment from Banana Republic in an unspecified amount. Gap did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

