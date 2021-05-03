Bank of America's 'Erica' trademark win partly upheld by 10th Circuit

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that Bank of America Corp’s ERICA mobile banking virtual assistant didn’t infringe one of two trademarks owned by an aspiring search-engine operator and upheld the cancellation of his Georgia state registration for the other.

However, Circuit Judge Scott Matheson, writing for a unanimous three-judge panel on Friday, remanded a Colorado federal court’s decision that Erik Underwood lacked a protectable interest in his “E.R.I.C.A.” mark that BofA allegedly infringed because it applied the wrong standard on the issue.

