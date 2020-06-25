IN BRIEF: No rehearing for Biogen in Tecfidera patent appeal – Fed. Circuit

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Wednesday refused to reconsider its April ruling that Banner Life Sciences did not infringe Biogen International GMBH’s patent on the blockbuster MS treatment Tecfidera – a decision that had cleared the way for final approval of Banner’s biosimilar Bafiertam by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on April 30. Switzerland-based Biogen and the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, as amicus, sought a rehearing or full-court review even though the patent’s term expired last week. They argued that the decision ignored precedent, sowed confusion about patent-law protections and would affect future litigation over previous infringement.

